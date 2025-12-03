Brandi Carlile To Sing &#8216;America the Beautiful&#8217; at Super Bowl LX

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Country music is back at the Super Bowl. Vocal powerhouse Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful" ahead of the Feb. 8 game in Santa Clara, Calif.

She is one of three pre-game performers announced by the NFL this week.

  • Super Bowl XL airs on NBC on Feb. 8, 2026. Bad Bunny is going to perform at halftime.
  • Until last year, country music stars had been asked to sing the National Anthem four straight years.
  • The game happens one week after the Grammys, where Carlile is nominated for two awards.

Who's Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

In 2026, Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem. He follows last year's memorable performance from Jon Batiste. Before that it was ffour straight country stars.

Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton and Reba McEntire performed the National Anthem from 2021 to 2024 with Stapleton's considered to be among the best ever. Luke Bryan (2017), Carrie Underwood (2010) and the Chicks (2003) are three more who've had the honor.

Greogry Shamus, Getty Images
Country Singers at the Super Bowl

For the most part, country singers have been siloed into the pre-game over the last 30 years. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert (2012) are the last to sing "America the Beautiful" but Faith Hill also had the honor in 2009. This song hasn't always been performed, but along with the Anthem and "Live Every Voice and Sing" (performed by Coco Jones in 2026) it's been a tradition for years.

The genre has been shut out of the halftime show since 2003 when Shania Twain joined No Doubt. The last country-led halftime show was in 1994 but it's not for lack of star power.

In fact, earlier this year, Taste of Country put together a list of 15 stars we think would be perfect for the Super Bowl halftime show, which you can check out below.

