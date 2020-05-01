Can the Highwomen Take Over the Top of the Video Countdown?

The Highwomen have just released a new video for their song, "Crowded Table." Do they have what it takes to top the most popular country music videos of the week?

The country and Americana supergroup consisting of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires take fans into the studio in the new video. Will their fans vote it into the countdown? That's up to Taste of Country readers to decide.

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," and American Idol champ Laine Hardy is still at No. 2 with his new video for "Ground I Grew Up On." Keith Urban is in at No. 4 with his new "God Whispered Your Name" video, while Scotty McCreery, Walker Hayes, Sammy Kershaw and Clint Black need just a little more support to jump into the Top 10 next week.

Which artists and videos will make it into the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets readers decide that with their votes, so if you want to see your favorites succeed, get to voting!

