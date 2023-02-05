2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music.

Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.

Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and more were among the winners in the biggest country categories. Scroll through below to see the winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards.

2023 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange"

Miranda Lambert, "In His Arms"

Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town"

Willie Nelson, "Live Forever" — WINNER!

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Ingrid Andress feat. Sam Hunt, "Wishful Drinking"

Brothers Osborne, "Midnight Rider's Prayer"

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, "Outrunning Your Memory"

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, "Does He Love You -- Revisited"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — WINNER!

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, "Going Where the Lonely Go"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town" (Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins)

Luke Combs, "Doin' This" (Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford)

Taylor Swift, "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

Miranda Lambert, "If I Was a Cowboy" (Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

Willie Nelson, "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die" (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis) — WINNER!

Best Country Album

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time — THE WINNER!

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy — THE WINNER!

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

Abba, “Don’t Shut Me Down"

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, “Woman"

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, “About Damn Time" — THE WINNER!

Harry Styles, “As It Was"

Album of the Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House — THE WINNER!

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days — THE WINNER!

Dr. John, Things Happen That Way

Keb' Mo', Good to Be...

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That...

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Anais Mitchell, "Bright Star" (Anais Mitchell)

Sheryl Crow, "Forever" (Sheryl Crow and Jeff Trot)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, "High and Lonesome" (T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant)

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That" (Bonnie Raitt) — THE WINNER!

Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell, "Prodigal Daughter" (Aoife O'Donovan and Tim O'Brien)

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock" (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton, "Someday It'll All Make Sense"

Madison Cunningham, "Life According to Raechel"

Fantastic Negrito, "Oh Betty"

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, "Stompin' Ground" — THE WINNER!

Aoife O'Donovan, "Prodigal Daughter" and Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis, "Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)"

Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett, "There You Go Again"

Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin, "The Message"

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Bonnie Raitt, "Made Up Mind" — THE WINNER!

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters, Toward the Fray

Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud

Peter Rowan, Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Crooked Tree — WINNER!

Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins, Spellbound

Madison Cunningham, Revealer — THE WINNER!

Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line

Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street