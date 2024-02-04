Early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music today.

Most of the country categories were announced during the non-televised portion of the awards show on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 4), during which many of the winners in Americana, Latin, classical, jazz and other less commercial categories were also handed out, along with a number of awards in technical categories.

Chris Stapleton was first up, taking home Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and just moments later, he also won Best Country Song for the same song, "White Horse."

Brandy Clark and Jason Isbell were also among the early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with more awards set to be handed out during the televised show on CBS on Sunday night.

The Grammys were particularly country-centric in 2024, with Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty both landing nominations in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce were also among the country nominees, while Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Brandy Clark led the country / folk / Americana nominees with three apiece.

The 2024 Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Feb. 4 via CBS.

2024 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Brandy Clark, "Buried"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Dolly Parton, "The Last Thing on My Mind"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" — THE WINNER!

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers, Rustin' In the Rain

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Dierks Bentley (Feat. Billy Strings), "High Note"

Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything" — THE WINNER!

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"

Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Brandy Clark, "Buried""

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas — THE WINNER!

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell, The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens, You're the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes — THE WINNER!

Allison Russell, The Returner

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

The War and Treaty, "Blank Page"

Billy Strings (Feat. Willie Nelson), "California Sober"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Cast Iron Skillet" — THE WINNER!

Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"

Allison Russell, "The Returner"

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste, "Butterly"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Heaven Help Us All"

Madison Cunningham, "Inventing the Wheel"

Rhiannon Giddens, "You Louisiana Man"

Allison Russell, "Eve Was Black" — THE WINNER!

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Friendship"

Tyler Childers, "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity" — THE WINNER!

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "King of Oklahoma"

Allison Russell, "The Returner"

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush, Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland, Lovin' of the Game

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson, Bluegrass

Billy Strings, Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, City of Gold — THE WINNER!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons, Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids, I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) — THE WINNER!

Nickel Creek, Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show, Jubilee

Paul Simon, Psalms

Rufus Wainwright, Folkocracy

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys — THE WINNER!

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

George Strait, Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer, Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate, Act 3 (Immersive Edition)