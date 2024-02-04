2024 Grammy Awards Winners: See the Full List
Early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music today.
Most of the country categories were announced during the non-televised portion of the awards show on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 4), during which many of the winners in Americana, Latin, classical, jazz and other less commercial categories were also handed out, along with a number of awards in technical categories.
Chris Stapleton was first up, taking home Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and just moments later, he also won Best Country Song for the same song, "White Horse."
Brandy Clark and Jason Isbell were also among the early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with more awards set to be handed out during the televised show on CBS on Sunday night.
RELATED: See the All-Genre Winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards
The Grammys were particularly country-centric in 2024, with Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty both landing nominations in the all-genre Best New Artist category.
Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce were also among the country nominees, while Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Brandy Clark led the country / folk / Americana nominees with three apiece.
The 2024 Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Feb. 4 via CBS.
Remember: The best way to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone!
2024 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Brandy Clark, "Buried"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Dolly Parton, "The Last Thing on My Mind"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" — THE WINNER!
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers, Rustin' In the Rain
Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Dierks Bentley (Feat. Billy Strings), "High Note"
Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"
Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything" — THE WINNER!
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"
Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Brandy Clark, "Buried""
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse" — THE WINNER!
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas — THE WINNER!
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell, The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens, You're the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes — THE WINNER!
Allison Russell, The Returner
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
The War and Treaty, "Blank Page"
Billy Strings (Feat. Willie Nelson), "California Sober"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Cast Iron Skillet" — THE WINNER!
Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"
Allison Russell, "The Returner"
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste, "Butterly"
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Heaven Help Us All"
Madison Cunningham, "Inventing the Wheel"
Rhiannon Giddens, "You Louisiana Man"
Allison Russell, "Eve Was Black" — THE WINNER!
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Friendship"
Tyler Childers, "Help Me Make It Through the Night"
Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity" — THE WINNER!
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "King of Oklahoma"
Allison Russell, "The Returner"
Best Bluegrass Album
Sam Bush, Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland, Lovin' of the Game
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson, Bluegrass
Billy Strings, Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, City of Gold — THE WINNER!
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons, Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids, I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) — THE WINNER!
Nickel Creek, Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show, Jubilee
Paul Simon, Psalms
Rufus Wainwright, Folkocracy
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys — THE WINNER!
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
George Strait, Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer, Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate, Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes