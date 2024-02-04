Chris Stapleton took home Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, in an early win for "White Horse."

The award was presented during the early, non-televised portion of the show, which took place on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles.

Stapleton took home the trophy over a strong list of contenders. Others in the category were Tyler Childers' "In Your Love," Brady Clark with "Buried," Luke Combs' "Fast Car" and Dolly Parton's "The Last Thing on My Mind."

"White Horse" was a July 21, 2023 release from Stapleton. It served as the lead single off his fifth studio album Higher. He first wrote the song nearly a decade ago for the movie The Lone Ranger.

He was not on hand for the award, which presenter Carly Pearce accepted on his behalf.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are airing live on Sunday, Feb. 4, from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles via CBS and streamed on Paramount+.