2025 Grammy Awards: See the Full Winners List
The early winners in the 2025 Grammy Awards are being announced, and they include some beloved country artists.
The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (Feb. 2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus were among the country artists who took home statues in a ceremony prior to the broadcast show.
The 2025 Grammy nominees were announced in November of 2024, and Beyonce led the country categories with four nominations related to her Cowboy Carter album, followed by Post Malone with three. Stapleton, Musgraves and Morgan Wallen each scored two country nominations.
Beyonce also led the overall 2025 Grammy nominees with 11 total nods. Post Malone was one of four artists with seven, and Shaboozey earned five Grammy nominations.
Related: 15 Country Legends Who Have Never Won a Grammy
The 2025 Grammys air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Remember: The best way to watch the 2025 Grammy Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone!
2025 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Record of the Year
The Beatles, "Now and Then"
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
Charli XCX, "360"
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone, "Fortnight"
Album of the Year
André 3000, New Blue Sun
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX, Brat
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Please Please Please"
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"
Best Country Solo Performance
"16 Carriages" by Beyonce
"I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll
"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey
"It Takes a Woman" by Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Best Country Album
Beyonce, Cowboy Carter
Post Malone, F-1Trillion
Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted" — THE WINNER!
Brothers Osborne, "Break Mine"
Dan + Shay, "Bigger Houses"
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"
Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect" — THE WINNER!
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose, No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz, Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers — THE WINNER!
T Bone Burnett, The Other Side
Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Aoife O'Donovan, "All My Friends"
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple, "All In Good Time"
Mark Knopfler, "Ahead of the Game"
Shamekia Copeland, "Blame It On Eve"
Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming" — THE WINNER!
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, "Nothing in Rambling"
Rhiannon Giddens, "The Ballad of Sally Anne"
Shemekia Copeland, "Blame It on Eve"
Sierra Ferrell, "Lighthouse" — THE WINNER!
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé, "Ya Ya"
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, "Empty Trainload of Sky"
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, "Don’t Do Me Good"
Madison Cunningham, "Subtitles"
Sarah Jarosz, "Runaway Train"
Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming" — THE WINNER!
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings, Live Vol. 1 — THE WINNER!
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, I Built a World
Dan Tyminski, Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band, Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie, No Fear
Tony Trischka, Earl Jam
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan, All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Woodland — THE WINNER!
Madi Diaz, Weird Faith
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand, My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton, ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter, Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper, Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists, The Color Purple
Various Artists, Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists, Saltburn
Various Artists, Twisters: The Album
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand, "Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)"
Jon Batiste, "It Never Went Away" (From the Netflix Documentary American Symphony)
Luke Combs, "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma" (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake, "Better Place" (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo, "Can’t Catch Me Now" (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best Dressed
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
18 Country Stars Who've Never Won a Grammy, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes