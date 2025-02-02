The early winners in the 2025 Grammy Awards are being announced, and they include some beloved country artists.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (Feb. 2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus were among the country artists who took home statues in a ceremony prior to the broadcast show.

The 2025 Grammy nominees were announced in November of 2024, and Beyonce led the country categories with four nominations related to her Cowboy Carter album, followed by Post Malone with three. Stapleton, Musgraves and Morgan Wallen each scored two country nominations.

Beyonce also led the overall 2025 Grammy nominees with 11 total nods. Post Malone was one of four artists with seven, and Shaboozey earned five Grammy nominations.

The 2025 Grammys air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

2025 Grammy Awards Winners (Country):

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Record of the Year

The Beatles, "Now and Then"

Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX, "360"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone, "Fortnight"

Album of the Year

André 3000, New Blue Sun

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX, Brat

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Please Please Please"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"

Best Country Solo Performance

"16 Carriages" by Beyonce

"I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll

"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" by Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Best Country Album

Beyonce, Cowboy Carter

Post Malone, F-1Trillion

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted" — THE WINNER!

Brothers Osborne, "Break Mine"

Dan + Shay, "Bigger Houses"

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Beyoncé, "Texas Hold ’Em"

Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect" — THE WINNER!

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose, No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz, Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers — THE WINNER!

T Bone Burnett, The Other Side

Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Aoife O'Donovan, "All My Friends"

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple, "All In Good Time"

Mark Knopfler, "Ahead of the Game"

Shamekia Copeland, "Blame It On Eve"

Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming" — THE WINNER!

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, "Nothing in Rambling"

Rhiannon Giddens, "The Ballad of Sally Anne"

Shemekia Copeland, "Blame It on Eve"

Sierra Ferrell, "Lighthouse" — THE WINNER!

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé, "Ya Ya"

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, "Empty Trainload of Sky"

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, "Don’t Do Me Good"

Madison Cunningham, "Subtitles"

Sarah Jarosz, "Runaway Train"

Sierra Ferrell, "American Dreaming" — THE WINNER!

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings, Live Vol. 1 — THE WINNER!

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, I Built a World

Dan Tyminski, Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band, Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie, No Fear

Tony Trischka, Earl Jam

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan, All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Woodland — THE WINNER!

Madi Diaz, Weird Faith

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand, My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton, ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter, Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper, Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists, The Color Purple

Various Artists, Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists, Saltburn

Various Artists, Twisters: The Album

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand, "Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)"

Jon Batiste, "It Never Went Away" (From the Netflix Documentary American Symphony)

Luke Combs, "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma" (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake, "Better Place" (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo, "Can’t Catch Me Now" (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

