Chris Stapleton won his 11th career Grammy Award during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 2).

The singer took the Best Country Solo Performance category for the third time in four years and fifth time overall. He's now won 11 of the 22 awards he's been nominated for, with another category still pending.

“Traveller,” “Either Way,” “You Should Probably Leave” and “White Horse” are his other wins in this category.

Stapleton's Higher album is also nominated in the Best Country Album category, which is due to be announced on Sunday night on CBS.

The 46-year-old did not accept his award in person.

In winning this Grammy, Stapleton tops songs by Beyonce ("16 Carriages), Jelly Roll ("I Am Not Okay"), Kacey Musgraves ("The Architect") and Shaboozey ("A Bar Song").

Musgraves would win a Grammy just minutes later, in the Best Country Song category. She now has eight lifetime Grammys.

It remains to be seen if Stapleton will attend the Grammys. He missed in 2023 after attending in previous years. He's not scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles awards showcase, and has generally not just attended galas just to be seen.

The most nominated country artists at the Grammys this year weren't talked about within country music circles just one year ago. Beyonce, Post Malone and Shaboozey lead the way, with artists like Stapleton and Morgan Wallen found in two categories.

The 2025 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and begin at 8PM ET on CBS.

