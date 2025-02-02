Kacey Musgraves was among the early winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2).

The country-turned-pop superstar won Best Country Song for "The Architect" during the non-televised pre-show prior to the televised ceremony, and took the opportunity to give an impassioned speech.

Musgraves took the stage wearing a long, sparkling skirt and a white tank top, saying, "I did not expect that!"

She thanked her professional team and her fans, calling them the "best in the world."

"There's much darkness in this world right now, and it just feels so good to be able to fight some of that darkness through song," she said. "It's such an honor. Thank you."

Listen to Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect"

Musgraves faced tough competition from Beyonce, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen and Shaboozey for Best Country Song in 2025.

The award was also presented to her co-writers on the song, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. "The Architect" appears on Musgraves' sixth solo album, 2024's Deeper Well.

Chris Stapleton, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus were among the other country artists who won early Grammys in 2025. Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance, while Beyonce and Cyrus took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted."

The remaining winners in the 2025 Grammy Awards will be announced during a televised ceremony on CBS on Sunday evening, starting at 8PM ET.

