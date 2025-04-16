There were three very different types of responses to Kacey Musgraves' Monday afternoon (April 14) musing, but everyone who read her post was stunned by her ... honesty?

One group shouted, "SHAME!"

For example: "This is disgusting and is a great example of why you'll never be as good of a musician or role model as Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato, or Kris Kross," says @3yearLetterman.

Ignoring those curious reference points, we turn to response type No. 2: Those that are (facepalm) looking to help a girl out.

"Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?" asks @siasonlyfans.

But help comes in many ways.

"The First Baptist Church of Mineola gonna put you on their prayer list," says @Hillshills. Musgraves is from the nearby town of Golden, Texas.

Finally, there is a group of people who took Musgraves' question as an earnest inquiry. "Nah, you can’t really die from being horny, even if it feels intense at times," says @slimmaddiepatti.

What Did Kacey Musgraves Say?

Six million people saw Musgraves' post to X (formerly Twitter). Nearly 1,500 commented, 3,500 bookmarked the note for later (second facepalm) and more than 56,000 gave it a heart.

We won't explore the motivations there. To answer the singer's question, no, you can not die from this affliction alone.

In fact, the opposite is closer to true (per the New York Post), although the internet warms that Musgraves' "friend's" condition can result in poor decisions, which can lead to death.

Further responses either relate to Musgraves or question why she's yet to remove the post.

"Girl did you forget to switch accounts?" asks @wickednewshub.

Does Kacey Musgraves Have a Boyfriend?

For some reason, it seems important to mention Musgraves' current relationship status here. She's single, after splitting from boyfriend Cole Schafer in 2024. She was previously married to musician Ruston Kelly, but they divorced in 2020.

At least one person offered solid advice for Musgraves. "No," says @RampCapitalLLC, "but you can go to jail for it."