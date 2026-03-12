Kacey Musgraves isn't afraid to talk about it. The lyrics to her new song "Dry Spell" describe a woman in need of loving, and she's not talking about the forever kind.

To be blunt, Musgraves sings about going 335 days without sex, but her lyrics are so much more creative. Josh Osborne, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally helped her pen "Dry Spell," the first sampling of a new album expected in 2026.

Musgraves New Middle of Nowhere album will be her sixth non-holiday studio album.

The new project will feature a duet with Miranda Lambert called "Horses and Divorces."

Her last album Deeper Well won a Grammy for Best Country Album.

Related: 11 More Naughty Country Songs With Pearl-Clutching Lyrics

A "Dry Spell" music video accompanies this new track and it's equally suggestive. We just never knew there were so many sexual things at the supermarket! It all suggests a change of tone for Musgraves, one of country music's most dynamic songwriters.

Kacey Musgraves' New Album Details

Talking to NPR, Musgraves shared that this song was inspired by the longest period of being single that she’d ever experienced.

“I started really loving my singledom,” she says.

Signature songs from previous albums have been thoughtful (“The Architect”) or doting (“Butterflies,” “Golden Hour”) but this one strikes a tone her most loyal fans will recognize.

"I was craving humor again,” she shares. That was a big part of earlier albums, and then I maybe purposefully steered away from that, just so I didn't paint myself into some sort of bumper sticker lane. And then life happens.”

Writer Cole Schafer was Musgraves most recent boyfriend, but they broke up some time ago. Before that she was married to Ruston Kelly until 2020. That song helped inspire "Horses and Divorces," an upcoming duet with Lambert.

Lost Highway Records Lost Highway Records loading...

Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell" Lyrics:

It's been a real long / Three-hundred and thirty-five days / And the last time / It wasn't good anyway / I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital H, if you know what I mean / I've been sitting on the washing machine.

Chorus:

Ain't nobody's tool up in my shed / Ain't nobody's boots under my bed / Ain't nobody's truck up in my drive / For a late night call, for a real good time / Ain't no new notches on my belt / And I'm tired of keepin' my hands to myself / 911, it's officially a cry for help / Y'all, I'm going through a dry spell, yep.

So, tell me, what's a self-respecting girl to do / I got the bacon, and no one to bring it home to / It's a drought out here, waiting on a storm / I think it's time for me to take the bull by the horns.

Repeat Chorus

Ain't nobody's tool up in my shed / Ain't nobody's boots under my bed / Ain't nobody's truck up in my drive / For a late night call, for a real good time / Ain't nobody to roll with in the hay / And nobody but the chickens are getting laid / 911, it's officially a cry for help / Y'all, I'm going through a dry spell, yep.

11 Naughty Country Songs That Will Make You Blush Country music is often known for wholesome themes of God, faith and family, but that doesn't mean the genre doesn't have a sexier side. These 11 country songs are so naughty that it's almost hard to believe they made it on the radio. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker