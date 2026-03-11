Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves aren't feuding after all. It was all a sneaky way of teasing a new duet.

The big reveal came as part of Musgraves' album announcement on Wednesday (March 11.) That project, called Middle of Nowhere, will feature a song with Lambert called "Horses and Divorces."

What is Kacey Musgraves + Miranda Lambert's New Song?

"Horses and Divorces" will be the two stars' very first true duet.

Lambert previously cut a song called "Mama's Broken Heart" that Musgraves co-wrote, and Musgraves also sang backing vocals on the track.

They haven't yet shared the song. We haven't even heard any snippets or confirmed lyrics, though they did trade some social media barbs that could have been lyrics from the song.

What Was Miranda Lambert + Kacey Musgraves' Feud All About?

Fans started speculating there might be beef between them after Musgraves shared a decade-plus-old clip from an awards show, of herself looking — well, less than happy — during Lambert's acceptance speech.

"You knew that I'd said some things about you," Musgraves said, adding an eyeroll emoji and tagging Lambert.

About 24 hours later, Lambert responded with her own Instagram Stories post that countered, "Well I've done my fair share of s--t talkin too" over the same clip.

All About Kacey Musgraves' New Album, Middle of Nowhere

Middle of Nowhere is due out May 1.

Musgraves officially announced the project after a couple weeks of eye-catching new music teases. Those included billboards around Nashville with a phone number to call "For a Real Good Time."

Lambert isn't the only collaborator named on the album. Willie Nelson's name appears next to a track called "Uncertain, TX" and another track, "Everybody Wants to Be a Cowboy," features Billy Strings. Folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov is also mentioned as a duet partner, on a song called "Coyote."

Kacey Musgraves Middle of Nowhere Track List

1. "Middle of Nowhere"

2. "Dry Spell"

3. "Back on the Wagon"

4. "I Believe in Ghosts"

5. "Abilene"

6. "Coyote" (feat. Gregory Alan Isakov)

7. "Loneliest Girl"

8. "Everybody Wants to Be a Cowboy" (feat. Billy Strings)

9. "Horses and Divorces" (feat. Miranda Lambert)

10. "Uncertain, TX" (feat. Willie Nelson)

11. "Rhinestoned"

12. "Mexico Honey"

13. "Hell on Me"