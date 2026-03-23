Yes, Brooks & Dunn's Ronnie Dunn has seen the videos of Kacey Musgraves dressing up as him and hitting the stage to perform "Neon Moon" in downtown Nashville.

And from the looks of it on social media, he thinks the moment was hilarious.

What Did Ronnie Dunn Say About Kacey Musgraves Dressing Up + Performing As Him?

Videos of Musgraves performing at Robert's Western World in full-on Ronnie Dunn gear — complete with facial hair, sunglasses and a "COWBOY" forearm tattoo — started circulating on social media this weekend.

Dunn replied with a comment on the Broadway honky tonk's video post of the moment, writing, "Damn, I look good!"

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In fact, he was so impressed that he repeated that comment under several different social media posts of Musgraves' performance, and both he and Brooks & Dunn shared the video to their Instagram Stories. Safe to say that he's a fan of Musgraves' homage.

Watch Kacey Musgraves Dress up + Perform As Ronnie Dunn

Musgraves surprised the crowd at Robert's Western World, hopping onstage dressed as Dunn and performing "Neon Moon."

Her costume was so elaborate, it's hard to even tell that it's Musgraves — until she started singing. Musgraves' rendition of "Neon Moon" is unmistakable, especially since she once recorded a version of the song with Brooks & Dunn for their first Reboot album in 2019.

What Did Kacey Musgraves Say About Dressing Up + Performing As Ronnie Dunn?

The stunt seems like part light-hearted joke, part creative promo for her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere and new song "Dry Spell."

Read More: Kacey Musgraves' "Lonely With a Capital 'H'" Lyric Explained

She referenced that song in a post that shows her full Ronnie Dunn outfit, writing "Omw to end your dry spell over a clip of her sauntering toward the camera.

"Btw Ronnie did nothing to deserve this," Musgraves added in a comment under the post.

Several other stars and fans chimed in with their own jokes. Our unofficial award for best comment goes to the fan who wrote, "You're a...brand new man."

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Megan Moroney, Jake Owen and Kimberly Williams-Paisley were all among the celebrities who posted comments approving of the prank — along with Dunn himself, of course.