Kacey Musgraves has fans doing a double-take with one particular lyric in her new song “Dry Spell.”

The track, from her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere (due May 1), opens with a line that immediately raised some eyebrows — and a few confused questions online.

Musgraves sings that she’s “lonely with a capital H.” And yes, there’s a reason that phrase sounds a little strange at first.

What Does It Mean?

At first glance, the lyric doesn’t make much sense. After all, there’s no “H” in the word lonely.

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But the line is actually a playful bit of wordplay. When Musgraves sings she’s “lonely with a capital H,” she’s hinting at the word horny — using the capital letter to emphasize the feeling behind the loneliness.

The full line from the opening verse makes the joke even clearer:

It's been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days /

And the last time, it wasn't good anyway /

I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital 'H' /

If you know what I mean, I've been sitting on the washing machine.

The cheeky “washing machine” line drives the point home: Musgraves is joking that after nearly a year without intimacy, she’s been left to handle things herself.

A Song That’s Honest — and a Little Self-Aware

Despite the humor, “Dry Spell” comes from a real place for the country superstar.

Musgraves told NPR that she wrote much of her upcoming album during the longest stretch of single life she’s had as an adult.

“I wrote the title down — ‘Dry Spell’ — because it was what I was going through,” she explained.

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After a breakup, the singer spent time reflecting on her relationships and learning how to embrace being on her own.

“I was taking stock of my relationships and what I wanted in my life, and really learning how to lean into being alone,” she said. “I started really loving my singledom.”

Still, as the song makes clear, independence doesn’t mean the desire for intimacy disappears.

Musgraves leans into that reality with humor instead of pretending otherwise. As she put it, many songs try to convince listeners how sexy the artist is. On “Dry Spell,” she flips the idea on its head.

“People are trying to convince you of how sexy they are,” she said. “And I'm telling you how I have not been getting any.”