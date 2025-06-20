Kacey Musgraves just canceled a concert set for Sunday (June 22) in Nashville because she broke a rib in Mexico.

The singer shared X-ray images and all of the painful details with fans on social media.

Musgraves was scheduled to play an event for Sing for Science at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The new date for the concert is Sept. 18.

The fall happened on Wednesday (June 18), with Musgraves indicating she is still in Mexico.

According to Musgraves, it was raining at the time, and she was running to retrieve towels. The tile floor was very slick and she didn't notice. This extremely hard fall led to a broken rib.

"Thankful I didn't smack my head, but I landed very very hard on my back left ribcage," she writes.

"This s--t is no joke," Musgraves adds. "I'm in a lot of pain and doing anything is extremely difficult but I'm managing."

Getting on a plane to return to Nashville wasn't possible, she shares. "There is literally no other option" but to cancel, she says.

Musgraves Accident xray Instagram/KaceyMusgraves loading...

With Sunday's show rescheduled, the next Kacey Musgraves concert isn't until July 5 in Montana. She has five dates scattered across the remainder of 2025, including a Sept. show in Brazil.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it takes about six weeks for a broken rib to heal.

It's been a quieter year for Musgraves: A professional highlight was winning Best Country Song for "The Architect" at the Grammy Awards. The Deeper Well album was also up for a Grammy, but lost to Beyonce's country album.

A video shared to Instagram Stories also zooms in on her broken rib, with the word "pain" pointing out exactly where the break is revealed on the X-ray. The Sing for Science Instagram page also shared the news.

"Heal up Kacey, and then get back to Nashville so we can all bask in the wonder of mushrooms," a caption reads. "Ticket holders have 30 days to get a refund, but your 6/22 tickets will be honored at the new date."

