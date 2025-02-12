Valentine's Day is just about here. Have you planned something sweet for your sweetheart? Dinner or a box of chocolates? Perhaps flowers or a teddy bear?

One of the most common ways to share our love for one another on Feb. 14 is with a card, of course.

Remember passing these around in grade school? Nothing could beat the rush of receiving a Valentine from your crush. Oh, how we treasured those small little notes of affection — even if it was just a piece of cardstock featuring a cartoon skateboarding lizard that said, "You're rad."

A Valentine is a small, but meaningful gesture to show someone you care. These can be given to anyone on the day of love. Sure, most lovers exchange Valentines, but there's no rule that says you can't send a note of appreciation or admiration to a friend or other loved one.

Can't find the perfect card? Why not look to country music? It's always been there for us when we've needed it most. The lyrics of our favorite songs can get us through tough times, help us celebrate a win, and yes, aid in expressing our love to our sweetie.

Country music is filled with great love songs. We combed through the best of the best to bring you lyrics that are perfect for Valentine's Day cards. These words will be cherished by that special someone for years to come, and you didn't even have to come up with them!

