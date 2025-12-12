One thing about Jelly Roll is that he’s an open book — he’ll tell you what’s on his mind and what’s going on in his life, almost to a fault.

But for the past three years, he’s kept one detail close to the chest: when he first started losing weight in 2022, his wife, Bunnie Xo, had to hide food in their house so he wouldn’t find it and eat it.

The “Save Me” singer was chatting on The Joe Rogan Experience when he revealed what he called an “embarrassing” part of his early weight-loss journey.

“The first three months of the diet, I probably left this part out because I’m embarrassed about it, but I’ll tell it,” he said. “The first three months of the diet, I sat down with her and was like, ‘Look, I need you to hide the food.’”

Jelly continued, “So her and my daughter Bailee found all these cool places — like, I still don’t know where they were. I never found it. You know what I mean?”

Jelly Roll and Daughter / Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jelly Roll and Daughter / Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

He admits that "They hid everything from me. There was nights I'd walk in that pantry and it would be like, a banana. I'd be like, the entire pantry was gone. I'd be like, 'fair.'"

How Long Has Jelly Roll Been Losing Weight?

Jelly Roll’s weight-loss journey began in December 2022. He recently revealed that it all started on a rainy Monday morning in Nashville, when his family helped encourage and inspire him to begin making changes.

I also lost around 250 pounds in the same way Jelly did, and I, too, needed my wife to hide the snacks and foods I craved when I first started. Losing weight is just as much mental as it is physical.

Get our free mobile app

This is something many people who struggle with food addiction experience when trying to make a change. It can feel embarrassing, but having someone like Jelly Roll speak openly about it helps break down that stigma.

Jelly Roll: 27 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 27 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes