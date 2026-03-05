Bunnie Xo's been open with fans about her past as a high-end sex worker. Many fans also know that the money she made from that job allowed her to help Jelly Roll get custody of his daughter Bailee, including furnishing him with a place to live.

But how much exactly did she make during her sex work career?

The podcast host and popular social media personality didn't provide an exact number, but she did share a pretty impressive ballpark figure during a sit-down with Nightline host Juju Chang in an episode that aired this week.

How Much Did Bunnie Xo Make As a Sex Worker?

Bunnie says that her top-earning nights could rake in upwards of $100,000.

"Definitely six figures. Yeah," Bunnie replied when asked about her biggest payout during those years. "I had a few of those, actually."

When Chang pressed her, asking if the payments were really "north of $100,000," Bunnie hesitated slightly, then replied, "More."

How Did Bunnie Xo Become a Sex Worker?

During that interview, Bunnie shared her path to sex work. She grew up in Las Vegas, and explained that it was pretty common for little girls like her to grow up and want to be a showgirl.

"When you can't make it being a showgirl, what happens? You end up becoming a stripper," she continued.

While at the strip club, she said, she started to experience clients who offered her money in exchange for sex work.

"Your moral compass waves, because you get so exhausted being groped every night by different men, when you could just go see one man for, you know, 20 minutes, and then go home for the night and cuddle up in bed," Bunnie continued.

When Did Bunnie Xo Leave Sex Work?

Bunnie Xo maintained her sex work career after meeting and marrying Jelly Roll. In her new book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, she describes how she even booked clients on the road while she was on tour with Jelly.

She has explained how keeping her sex work career helped her feel independent, and she faced anxiety about maintaining an income through any other means.

Bunnie left sex work for good on March 6, 2023, when she shut down her adult content website. By then, she'd been slowly downscaling her work in the industry for some years, and had moved to only providing sex work online.

A year later, she marked the anniversary with a Facebook post where she opened up about how scary it was for her to say goodbye to the industry.

"I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making - wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business," Bunnie reflected. "But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I got it all back 10 fold."

Since then, Bunnie's podcast has skyrocketed in popularity, as has her husband's country music career.