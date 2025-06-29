Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are known for their acts of kindness, but few of those are more tear-inducing than the life-changing surprise gift the couple recently gave to a grandfather named Peter.

Bunnie recently partnered up with Zachery Dereniowski, a popular social media influencer who posts videos of himself asking people for help -- and then returning their generosity with gifts, cash, love and positivity.

This time around, Dereniowski wanted to offer a helping hand to a man named Peter, who is caring for his three-year-old grandson, Aaron, while Aaron's mother is battling addiction. In a clip posted earlier this month, Dereniowski gifted Peter $500 in gift cards to celebrate Father's Day, and Peter gave $400 of it away to other grandfathers he met in the store parking lot.

The man's selflessness didn't go unnoticed, either by Dereniowski or by Bunnie Xo. At the end of the clip, Peter tells Dereniowski to "come by my campsite any time you want."

In a new video, Dereniowski takes him up on that invite -- this time, to give him an even bigger gift. After handing him a $5000 gift card, he pulled out his phone to show a video message from Bunnie.

"When I saw your story, it actually really moved me so much the way that you paid it forward when you didn't even have to, that it inspired me to wanna pay it forward to you also," Bunnie says in the clip.

Peter put on a blindfold and Dereniowski led him and his grandson Aaron over to another area, where he revealed the gift that Jelly and Bunnie had given him: A brand-new camper home.

"Oh God, you're kidding me. Wow. Thanks, Zach," Peter says, blinking back tears. The two men go in for a hug, and even little Aaron joins in.

When he saw the inside of his new camper, Peter couldn't help breaking down in tears. "You have no clue how much this helps me," he continues.

"We're so lucky," he says, wrapping Aaron in a hug. "I love you so much. You're my best buddy in the whole world."

Once again, Peter had to share some of his good fortune. At the end of the video, he walks over to another man who is living in a nearby pop-up tent. "I watched his awning go. I brought him a steak dinner for Father's Day. I just, you know..." he says, before walking over to the man, who congratulates him on his new home.

"These are yours for mine," Peter replies, handing him the keys to his old RV.

Speaking to E! News, Bunnie explained that she's been following Dereniowski's content for some time. Back in March, Jelly partnered with him to gift a deserving woman concert tickets and a meet and greet, and the singer then surprised her with a new car.

"Watching Peter's story and how he gave back to somebody when he's probably at one of the lowest points of his life without hesitation just made me want to do the same," she explained.