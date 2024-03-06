Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd recently embarked on a Vegas trip to enjoy a show from their "favorite" band, U2.

In video posted to Instagram by Wy, the two famous sisters rock out to a set from U2 at the new Sphere venue in Sin City.

One shot from her cute compilation video shows them holding hands and walking together in unity. Later, they're seen enjoying the rock band performing in front of a roaring crowd.

"Sister time in Vegas, with our favorite band @u2 heart emoji. WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!!" Wynonna writes as the caption she shared with fans.

Fans loved the interaction, with one writing in the comments: "You both Rock! Continue to live life to the fullest! Beautiful Sisters!."

"I love this so much! You guys are so darn cute," adds another.

The sisters have been brought closer together since the death of their mom, Naomi Judd, after being publicly divided by politics. As of recent, Ashley has encouraged her followers not to let politics divide their family because family is more important.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wynonna emotionally states that without music, "I wouldn't be alive," referring to her tragedy of the loss of her mother and bandmate in 2022.

"It wouldn't be good, let's put it that way," she says. "I'm an orphan now and I know that, I also have a sister now that I'm getting close to, now more than ever. That's a remarkable thing to have someone in your life that you're so different from, but that you can meet somewhere in the middle and it works. When you work it, You're worth it."

Wynonna and Ashley are living true to the Judds' hit "Love Can Build a Bridge."