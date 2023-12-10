NBC holiday special Christmas at the Opry aired on Thursday night (Dec. 7), including a special duet performance from two of music's most powerful living vocalists -- of any genre.

Kelly Clarkson and Wynonna Judd took the stage together during the show for a rousing performance of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." As rafter-raising as their vocals were during this energy-packed rendition, the aesthetics of the performance was just as dazzling: Clarkson and Judd sang against a backdrop of decorated Christmas trees and twinkling lights, a full band and tiers of golden, lit-up holiday decor.

Clarkson sparkled with a festive green dress and red lip to match, while Judd rocked a black jumpsuit embellished with glittering gold cuffs and lapels.

In addition to giving a duet performance with Clarkson, Judd hosted the Christmas at the Opry special. The two-hour event also featured performances from acts like Chris Janson, Trace Adkins, Mickey Guyton, Breland, Lauren Alaina and more.

Brenda Lee performed her classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart this season for the first time in the song's 65-year history. For the final portion of her performance, the whole cast of Christmas at the Opry performers filed out onstage to join her for a holiday sing-a-long.

Lee doesn't often perform these days, but her Christmas at the Opry appearance was her second time breaking retirement for "Rockin'" in a week. On Tuesday (Dec. 5), she performed her holiday hit for the 2023 All for the Hall Benefit concert.

Christmas at the Opry is getting an encore performance on Dec. 20 on NBC. It's also available to stream on Peacock.