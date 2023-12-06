Brenda Lee made a very rare public appearance to sing her most well-known hit, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," during the 2023 All for the Hall benefit concert in Nashville on Tuesday night (Dec. 5).

The singer performed her song one day after learning it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was released in 1958.

Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn and Trisha Yearwood also performed during the Country Music Hall of Fame benefit concert.

The 65 years between the release of Lee's holiday song and it peaking at No. 1 is a Billboard chart record.

Lee is a member of both the Country Music and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

Fourteen artists or groups performed on Tuesday night, but Lee was the big surprise. She's retired from touring but makes occasional appearances to sing this song or support the Country Music Hall of Fame. For example, she helped induct Tanya Tucker into the Hall in October, and she has been on hand to announce inductees in recent years.

See video of her singing on Tuesday night in the seventh slide here:

Lee is 78 years old, making her the oldest artist ever to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100. The crowd at Bridgestone Arena loved her performance, and Urban and Gill clearly loved having her.

See photos from All for the Hall below. The more than $900,000 raised will support Country Music Hall of Fame music education initiatives.