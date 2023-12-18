Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Brenda Lee during a recent date of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas.

The singer shared 30 seconds of her performance of Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" with fans on social media. The contemporary hitmaker stays true to Lee's song from 1958.

Two days after Underwood shared the video, Lee's song would hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, setting several records.

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is now a multi-week No. 1 for Lee.

At age 78, Lee became the oldest person to ever top the all-genre Hot 100.

65 years is the longest it ever took a song to reach No. 1.

Underwood wrapped all 2023 dates for her residency at Resorts World last weekend, but she has just announced new dates for 2024. She'll return in March, but now has shows scheduled through October after adding six dates last week

Lee has performed her hit song several times in recent weeks: On Dec. 5 she surprised fans in Nashville when she took the Bridgestone Arena stage to sing during All for the Hall. Country Now points out that she also performed "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" during Christmas at the Opry this month.

A look at Underwood's recent setlists shows she's been slipping in a holiday song during each residency stop to close the year. Recently she also played "How Great Thou Art," "Mary Did You Know?" and more. "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" are two more she's selected, per SetList.fm.

In 2020, Underwood released a Christmas album called My Gift.