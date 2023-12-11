After adding a massive run of Las Vegas shows to her calendar just three months ago, Carrie Underwood is expanding her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency yet again.

The singer is adding six new dates in October 2024, meaning that her time in Vegas will now extend at least through next fall.

The 2024 shows will mark the third year of the Reflection residency, which takes place at the city's newly-constructed Resorts World Theatre.

"The party continues!" Underwood writes on social media in announcing the latest extension. "... This show is very special to us, and we're excited to see more of you next year!"

The newly-announced October 2024 dates will go on sale to the general public Dec. 15 at 10AM PT, but members of Underwood's fan club will have access to a special pre-sale starting Tuesday (Dec. 12).

Meanwhile, Underwood is currently wrapping up a string of December dates, with three more shows on the books for Dec. 13, 15 and 16. In honor of the winter holiday, she's tweaked her show to include Christmas music, including material from her holiday album, My Gift.

"To quote the song, Christmas is 'My Favorite Time of Year,' so it's a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows — some of them for the first time live," Underwood says in a statement.

"I'm thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can't wait to be back on the Resorts World stage next year."

Underwood's been a fixture in Las Vegas for going on three years now, but she's certainly not the only country star to be in the middle of a Sin City residency: Earlier this month, during a night off from her own show, she went to see Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency show. Unlike Underwood, Lambert is planning to wrap her time in Vegas in spring 2024.