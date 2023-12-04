Carrie Underwood had a night off from her own Las Vegas residency and spent it supporting her country music friend, Miranda Lambert.

The "Denim and Rhinestones" singer shared several photos on her Instagram Stories taking in Lambert's Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood. It appears the two singers got to spend a little time together, as well.

"Just a couple of country girls hanging out in Vegas," Underwood writes on the photo.

Instagram Instagram loading...

The "Out of That Truck" singer included a few videos of the show, and it looks like she had great seats.

"Thanks for having us tonight @mirandalambert! Such a great show," she writes alongside a video of Lambert in a blue and gold jumpsuit with plenty of fringe, belting out "Fastest Girl in Town."

Underwood admits that she got a little emotional during the performance of "The House That Built Me" writing, "I'm not crying, you're crying ..." on the clip.

She wrapped her recap with a beautiful snap of Lambert standing at the mic singing with her eyes closed and her head slightly lifted. "THE @mirandalambert, people!"

Instagram Instagram loading...

Underwood caught the show just in time, as Lambert announced Monday (Dec. 4) she will be ending her residency at the Bakkt THeater at Planet Hollywood in 2024. The "Bluebird" singer has less than 10 dates left on the calendar.

On the other hand, Underwood is in the midst of her own residency, Reflection, at Resorts World Theatre. She has 18 dates on the calendar for the new year.

The two singers rose to fame in country music around the same time — Underwood was crowned the winner of American Idol in 2005, less than one year after Lambert released her first single, "Me and Charlie Talking," in 2004.

In 2014, the pair teamed up for a duet called "Something Bad." The song was a No. 1 hit at country radio and even earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance that year.