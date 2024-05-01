Carrie Underwood's farm is growing with the addition of a new donkey named "Chili Dog."

Obviously, a name like chili dog is funny, but it's even funnier knowing that the country singer is a vegetarian. Perhaps names like Broccoli Sprout or Lentil Bean just didn't have the same ring to them.

The country singer turned to social media to share the news with a photo of her new foal looking into the camera. She made sure to shout out Chili Dog's parents — Jack and Diane. The two are also the mother and father to Little Diddy. The donkeys first arrived at her farm around this time last year.

Carrie Underwood's Tennessee Farm

Underwood first talked about building her dream home with husband Mike Fisher in 2016. The couple now live on a 400-acre piece of property with their two sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

The sprawling farm features a garden, greenhouse, orchard and more. In addition to the donkeys, the "Denim & Rhinestones" singer also raises chicken and tends to her fruits and vegetables. The country hitmaker has developed quite the green thumb and often shares the produce she grows.

Does Carrie Underwood Have New Music Coming Soon?

As of late, Underwood appears to be enjoying a slower pace. The American Idol alum has not released a new album since her 2022 Denim & Rhinestones project arrived. She did a tour to promote the album, but since then has only done a Las Vegas residency and a handful of other shows here and there.

There has been no indication of new music in the works at this time.

