Carrie Underwood's farm family is growing! The country singer is sharing photos of a group of adorable donkeys who are the EH-OK Farm's newest residents.

The family of donkeys were delivered from Louisiana to Underwood's 400-acre ranch in Franklin, Tenn. She received a male and a pregnant female, as well as a young foal. Not all of the donkeys will remain with the "Denim & Rhinestones" hitmaker — she explains that two of them will soon leave to live with some of her friends "down the road."

"But we promise to have lots of family reunions!" Underwood explains.

"Meet the newest members of the EH-OK Farm Fam! @lindseycardinalemusic brought us a special delivery all the way from Louisiana! We’ve got a (pregnant) mama, a daddy and a little dude," she writes on social media.

Although Underwood is not in the photos, her sons Isaiah and Jacob are. She snapped the two of them sitting in the grass watching the gentle giants, eagerly waiting for a chance to pet them.

Fans can hope for more donkey content from the "Out of That Truck" singer, who has been sharing photos of her farm life on social media recently. Underwood especially loves to show off her homegrown produce.

Earlier this year, Underwood wrapped her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Up next, she'll return to Las Vegas for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency dates. After announcing 18 dates for this year's Sin City stint, she's added three more shows in December to keep up with demand.