Jo Dee Messina has done a complete body transformation as of late, dropping an estimated 70 pounds or so.

But on the road to her goal, she realized that one of her aspirations was quite possibly unattainable and she cheekily blames Carrie Underwood for being the catalyst of her shortcomings.

Messina stopped by Taste of Country Nights where she told us about a comment a fan of hers made online that inspired her, "She said I want Carrie Underwood's legs and your arms."

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Messina responded to the fan by saying "Oh, I like Carrie Underwood's legs...but she likes leg day. That's the problem."

"The only problem I know about Carrie Underwood is that she likes leg day. We couldn't get along."

Underwood's legs have long been the topic of conversation, as they are custom-crafted to be able to handle Underwood's performance workload.

But the “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer doesn’t think she’ll ever have legs like Underwood — mainly because Underwood actually looks forward to leg day. Messina, on the other hand, showed up to the studio a little wobbly and sore, admitting that the day before had been leg day — and she hated it.

Messina still gave credit where it’s due.

“Man, my legs are in pretty good shape, but not like hers. You can see every muscle in her quads.”

Not only has Messina been putting in work at the gym, she’s also been busy in the studio.

Is Jo Dee Messina Putting Out New Music?

Jo Dee Messina recently revealed that a new album is nearly finished. It will be her first in more than a decade, and Bridges is expected to arrive this summer.

She told me she only has a couple of vocal tracks left to record before the project is complete.

See 50 Essential '90s Country Songs If you call yourself a real fan of '90s country music, you probably need to know the words to all of these hit songs.