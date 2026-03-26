Carrie Underwood was a recent guest on The View alongside her fellow American Idol judges and friends Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and she got candid about parenthood.

Underwood was asked if she would let her two sons enter into a singing competition at their current ages.

Underwood said that both of her boys can sing, and her oldest, Isaiah, is particularly drawn to music — but Underwood doesn't think he is ready yet to go on any stage.

"He’s mini-me in so many ways, but I don’t think I would. He would need to be older and more established in himself before I would give my blessing on getting into it."

Sounds like a firm no.

She said, "Home is home."

This can be interpreted as her meaning that she doesn't mix home and work.

What's The Difference in Carrie Underwood at Work Versus at Home?

The "Undo It" singer said, "Being on stage and being at home, those are two different people, pretty much. And I love that because they’ll come to shows and they’ll see me do what I do. And I feel that they’re proud, but then Mom makes dinner."

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At the end of the day, Underwood wants her two sons to know that her main purpose in this life is to raise them to be the best that they can be.

She continued, "I hope more than anything, that’s what they take away from me. And that’s what they remember about me. She was Mom, and then every once in a while, she’d go and get on stage."