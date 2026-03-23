Jo Dee Messina stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio and was almost unrecognizable. She has completely changed up her whole look, and that includes a dramatic weight loss.

I asked Messina about some of her workout video clips she has posted recently, and it led to her explaining why she wanted to shed the pounds.

"I started to see pictures of myself and I didn't recognize myself," the "Heads Carolina, Tails California" star admitted.

She continued, "I wouldn't let people take pictures. I'm like [to my assistant] 'Just please stop taking pictures of me, I don't even know who that is, it's so gross."

Sometimes being that hard on yourself is just the kick in the pants that one needs to do something about how they feel.

"So I said 'I'm gonna do something about it,'" Messina continues. "This hasn't been...it's been two years. It wasn't like 'Hey, let's pop a pill and be skinny in a month,' this is like 'keep going, keep going, keep going.'"

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She talked about how she loves her exercise routine that she has fallen into, except for one day out of the week -- leg day.

Read more: Sorry Carrie Underwood, Jo Dee Messina Says You’re WRONG About This! [INTERVIEW]

Messina gushed about fellow country artist, Carrie Underwood's legs, and was joking about the fact that she will never attain legs like that because she hates leg day and Underwood loves it.

How Much Weight Has Jo Dee Messina Lost?

There was no numbers tossed out into the open as far as the exact poundage that Messina has lost over two years. On social media, she's typically more interested in showing the process than she is in running down numbers.

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