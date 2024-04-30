Emmy Russell leaned into her country music heritage when she covered her grandmother Loretta Lynn's song "Coal Miner's Daughter" on American Idol.

The captivating performance found Russell seated at a piano belting out her memaw's heartfelt lyrics about her childhood. The Idol hopeful drew in the audience with her ability to put herself into the lyrics. The camera even found her mother, Patsy Lynn Russell, in the audience wiping away tears.

Who Is Emmy Russell on American Idol?

Russell is the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn. Her mother is Patsy Lynn Russell — named after Lynn's dear friend, the late Patsy Cline.

The 25-year-old singer is carrying the musical torch of Lynn's legacy and even inherited her guitar. Russell spent several years learning from her grandmother and even performing on stage with her.

Emmy Russell Puts Country Spin on Blink 182's "All the Small Things"

Tapping into her country roots, Russell put a new spin on Blink 182's 1999 hit "All the Small Things." The young artist slowed the track down and allowed an acoustic guitar to lead the charge, giving it a refreshing Southern spin.

How Far Does Emmy Russell Make It on American Idol?

After her cover of "Coal Miner's Daughter," Russell moved into the Top 7 on this season of American Idol. Mia Matthews and Kayko were eliminated on Sunday (April 28), while Kaibrienne was eliminated on Monday (April 29). Judge Katy Perry elected to save McKenna Faith.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

