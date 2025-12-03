Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem album just grabbed the No.1 spot on Apple Music for 2025.

That in itself isn't so surprising -- Wallen's arguably the biggest artist in country music -- but what is a little strange is that he acknowledged it on social media. Wallen's normally pretty silent about awards, wins and accolades like this.

In fact, it might have also been the singer's way of throwing shade at the CMA Awards.

What Did Morgan Wallen Say About Notching Apple Music's Top Album of 2025?

Wallen took to his Instagram on Dec. 2 to repost Apple Music's original post stating that Wallen's album was the top album of 2025. Then comes his next statement:

The "Sand In My Boots" singer had only a few words to say, but they were powerful. "I like to let my fans do the talking."

In my opinion, this is a super-shot at the CMA Awards, which are voted on not by the fans, but by industry insiders. Whereas the Apple music album chart is strictly based off of what people are listening to.

Has Morgan Wallen Won a CMA Before?

Yes. Morgan Wallen has won two CMAs. His first came in 2020 when he won New Artist of the Year. Then, in 2024, he won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. He didn't attend that year's ceremony, nor did he even really acknowledge his big win.

Wallen didn't show for the 2025 CMA Awards either.

Just before this year's event, I spoke with one of Wallen's best-buds, Ernest, and asked him who he thought would win Entertainer of the Year this year. He said Lainey Wilson, not his friend Wallen, who was also nominated.

When I asked what Wallen would say about Ernest not saying him for the win, Ernest said "He don't give a s--t. Since when has Morgan given a s--t? Who's making more money doing this than Morgan Wallen, he don't give a f--k about this award."

The "I'm The Problem" singer indeed seems to have co-signed this recent statement by Ernest with his Instagram post about his album being the most streamed on Apple Music for 2025.

