Four Months Later, Morgan Wallen Finally Responds to His CMA EOTY Win

Four months after winning the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 2024 CMA Awards, Morgan Wallen has publicly acknowledged his win for the very first time.

But he still has yet to give any form of acceptance speech or share his thoughts on winning an award that's arguably the most important and sought-after trophy in country music.

Wallen shared a photo of his CMA trophy as part of a social media round-up of recent snapshots and videos, which the singer simply captioned, "lil this lil that." He didn't specifically mention the award, which shows up posted sideways in slide three, presumably after the physical trophy was delivered to his home after the awards show.

The trophy was nonchalantly sandwiched between studio photos, hunting pics and a video taken on what might be a whale watching outing.

Essentially, all we know about Wallen's response to his Entertainer of the Year award is that he knows he won, and the trophy made it home.

Wallen didn't attend the 2024 CMA Awards. Actor Jeff Bridges announced him as the Entertainer of the Year, and accepted the trophy on his behalf.

It was a little unusual that Wallen, a nominee for the biggest award of the night, didn't make it to the ceremony.

But even more surprisingly, in the days that followed, he didn't issue any kind of response or acceptance speech for his trophy.

Stars typically comment on their awards show wins in some form or fashion, even if they don't make it to the ceremony itself.

Wallen had actually been AWOL for a little while before CMAs night. At that point, it had been weeks since he'd posted to social media. He'd been quiet since wrapping his One Night at a Time Tour a month earlier.

Fan theories about Wallen's absence were wide-ranging, with some wondering if his going dark had anything to do with the charges he was facing at that point, relating to throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's downtown Nashville bar.

That case has since wrapped up, with the singer pleading guilty to two misdemeanors and avoiding jail time in favor of probation and a seven-day stay at an alcohol education center.

Nearly a month after the CMAs, Wallen broke his silence with a video message to fans, in which he thanked them for their support on his 2024 tour.

"I'm taking a little bit of time for myself, but I'm working also," he said in that message.

More recently, fans have gotten to hear quite a bit of Wallen's work. The singer has been much more present on social media for the past few months.

He has announced a new album called I'm the Problem and shared a small handful of its songs, as well as dropping dates for a 2025 tour.