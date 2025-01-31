Morgan Wallen is moving full steam ahead to his next musical project.

After releasing his One Thing at a Time album in 2023 and touring to promote the album over the last two years, the country singer is entering a new chapter.

"I'm the Problem" is Wallen's new song, which arrived on Friday (Jan. 31). It serves as the title track of his new album, which will be delivered to fans sometime in 2025.

An official release date has not been announced.

Driven by a simple guitar line, "I'm the Problem" finds Wallen on the receiving end of a breakup. He recounts all the reasons why his ex called it quits and how they believe that he is the problem.

But just when you think that he's starting to believe the accusations himself, he turns the argument on its head.

"If I'm the problem, well, you might be the reason," he sings at the end of the chorus.

Fans should expect to hear "I'm the Problem" on Wallen's upcoming I'm the Problem Tour. The summer trek begins June 20 and runs through Sept. 13.

Listen to Morgan Wallen, "I'm the Problem"

Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen, "I'm the Problem"

Verse

You say I'll never change / I'm just a-go around town with some gasoline / Just tryin' to bum a flame / Gonna burn the whole place down / How do you explain / Ever fallin' in love with a guy like me in the first place / Then turn around, say that I'm the worst thing?

Chorus

I guess I'm the problem / And you're Ms. "Never Do No Wrong" / If I'm so awful / Then why'd you stick around this long? / And if it's the whiskey / Then why you keep on pullin' it off the shelf? / You hate that when you look at me, you halfway see yourself / And it got me thinkin' / If I'm the problem, well, you might be the reason

Verse

We try to go our sеparate ways / And we're back and forth likе a swingin' door / And tomorrow's like yesterday / Some days better than the night before / And you're back to me again / Then you go and tell your friends

Repeat Chorus

Bridge

If I'm such a waste of breath, such a waste of time / Then why you on your way to waste another Friday night?

Repeat Chorus

