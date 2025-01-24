Morgan Wallen Reveals New ‘I’m the Problem’ Album Details

Morgan Wallen just revealed the name of his next studio album in sharing details of his 2025 tour.

The singer's next project will be called I'm the Problem. Cover art and a release date have not yet been shared, but fans will be able to get the title track very soon.

I'm the Problem follows One Thing at a Time, released in March 2023.

"Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody" and his newest song "Smile" are all expected to be on the album.

Since debuting with "The Way I Talk" in 2016, Wallen has 15 career No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Related: Morgan Wallen Reveals 2025 I'm the Problem Tour Dates

On Jan. 31, Wallen will release the title track. The song "I'm the Problem" was written by Wallen, with Ernest, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin. Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome produced it. Both played critical roles in producing both of Wallen's previous two albums, with Moi also producing his debut.

On Instagram, Wallen shared a preview of the song over footage of him performing live.

Early indication is that Wallen is working with many of the same songwriters and producers who helped him make each of his last two record-breaking albums. That's a big group, as he released more than 60 songs between the two projects.

After Wallen shared the music video for "Smile," fans started to theorize that the album would be called "Dark to Daylight," as the phrase showed up in the background in a few places.

While that's not the case, the title still could prove to be a song. If he follows his own history, I'm the Problem will be another massive album with over 30 song titles.

There is no known connection between "I'm the Problem" and Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero," which features the lyric "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

PICTURES: Morgan Wallen’s Hair Has Really Changed Through the Years Morgan Wallen has caused quite a stir online with his changing hairstyles over the years. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor