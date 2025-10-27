A nearly 30-minute-long edit of Morgan Wallen's arrest video reveals chaotic new details of the night he threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church's Nashville bar, including a confession.

Wallen's harsh criticism of a fellow country singer, his thoughts on politics and a laugh-out-loud moment with a nurse are also included in the footage.

On April 7, 2024, Wallen was arrested on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges.

He eventually pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.

Previous video shares snippets of interactions between Wallen, his security team, the staff at Chief's in Nashville and police officers.

Below are the highlights from a video edited and annotated by the Midwest Safety YouTube channel, followed by the entire video. This footage was pulled from several police officer bodycams.

How Close the Chair Came to Doing Damage

Just 12 seconds into the video, you see the chair skidding across Broadway after hitting the street. A police officer is facing the other direction but he turns to see it moving in a traffic lane. The chair looks to have cleared the police cars by about 15 feet but it's right in front of a car turning left onto Broadway.

Morgan Wallen Remained Calm, His Security Team Did Not

The country singer never raises his voice or dismisses a request from police. In fact he's respectful toward several officers, and tries to make casual conversation with them throughout the interaction. They talk about where they're from, baseball and country music.

Later, they chat about his new bar, which at that time hadn't opened yet. Wallen asks the cops if they've worked with the TC Group before and learns the restaurant group has a solid reputation. Security is on Wallen's mind and he specifically recalls the March 2024 death of Riley Strain, who drowned in the Cumberland River shortly after leaving Luke Bryan's bar.

"We gotta make sure that that does not happen at our bar," he says.

Wallen denies any wrongdoing for most of the video, but his security team is more aggressive. Two men try to paint officers as the aggressors at first and attempt to whisk him away. It doesn't work and eventually Wallen formally introduces the officers to "Hawk" and "John."

"He used to take care of Obama, unfortunately," Wallen says of John.

Morgan Wallen Fans Were a Problem

Two things slow the investigation way down. While the staff at Chiefs are positive it was Wallen who tossed the chair, glitchy Wi-Fi service makes finding the moment on video difficult. Also, one staff member points out that a Morgan Wallen impersonator had been there several nights previously.

At first, Wallen is detained on Broadway and eventually fans start to recognize him. They begin to approach him for photos and handshakes. Police do their best to send them on their way and Wallen's security tries to prevent onlookers from taking photos and videos.

This doesn't work all that well so they move him to the alley. Police accommodate him by backing a patrol car into the alley and seemingly form a wall to stop amateur paparazzi. Once at the police station they take further measures to avoid a circus.

One Cop Was a Fan, One Cop Was Not

It's difficult to argue that any police officer handled this arrest with anything but professionalism and patience. Wallen himself recognizes this several times, acknowledging the position patrols are in and thanking them.

One police officer seems to have never even heard the name Morgan Wallen while the officer who drives him to the station admits he was listening to a Morgan Wallen playlist earlier in the night. That's how we get the humorous Morgan Wallen/Thomas Rhett moment and it's also what leads to one moment decidedly less complimentary of another country artist.

Chris Young Catches a Stray

As Wallen and Officer Lopez talk about country music during their short drive the singer admits his favorite country artist. The transcription comes up with Jay Allen as his choice for a favorite, which is a surprise given Allen's relative lack of influence on country music.

Further into the drive they're talking about music when Wallen makes a request: "Please do not play Chris Young on this motherf---er," he says. "Oh, hell no, he’s terrible. Play Hardy or [Ernest Smith]."

Morgan Wallen Really Loves His Son

An endearing part of the arrest video comes after Wallen is put into the police cruiser. He hasn't learned what he'll be charged with but starts to worry about how this will affect his time with his son.

"I got a little boy. Is this gonna affect my custody battle?" he asks. He then describes how important that relationship is to him, almost pleading for it to not cause him any harm in that area of his life.

Later, viewers get another glimpse into Wallen's character when comparing his 2020 arrest to his 2024 arrest. "I used to be mad. I’m not anymore," he shares. "I went to church for the fourth time in a row today."

Did Morgan Wallen Confess?

Wallen and Officer Lopez both seem to be surprised that he's going to be booked on four charges. They learn about it at the same time which proves to be awkward for the policeman when the singer asks for his opinion on the matter.

Fortunately, Wallen lets him off the hook.

"I’ll take my punishment. I shouldn’t have done that," he says.

About That Mug Shot...

Wallen's smile in his mug shot was not a spur of the moment decision. He and Officer Lopez spend several minutes talking about how he should pose. In fact, the police officer even lends Wallen a comb and allows him to use a bathroom to style his hair.

Later, Wallen wonders if he should just wear his hat, saying it'd be better for his brand, but apparently that's not allowed. He does say he's going to smile, something he didn't do last time.

The Nurse at the Police Station Is the Real MVP

The last scene in the video is of a nurse taking Wallen's temperature before he's processed. It turns out the same nurse processed him in 2020 and they take a trip down memory lane together.

She recalls him sticking his full face inside a space meant for her to take his temperature without being in danger of catching Covid, and recalls messing with him big time. Try not to laugh when she describes how drunk he was and how she had to tap him on the forehead to back off.

Watch the full extended video of Morgan Wallen's 2024 arrest, below.