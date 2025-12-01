Morgan Wallen is known for having hit after hit after hit on the radio, but the singer recently admitted that at this point in his career, he won't write another song unless Charlie Handsome is involved.

It's hard to blame him. Handsome has been involved in some of Wallen's very biggest hits to date. He's a producer and songwriter who has worked a ton with the country music behemonth, and who will continue to help pen songs for him moving forward.

Here's a short list of the song that Handsome -- aka Ryan Vojtesak -- helped write:

"You Proof"

"Wasted On You"

"More than My Hometown"

"I'm The Problem

"Just in Case"

Morgan Wallen Talks Collaborators In His Upcoming CD Zine

Wallen has a 100-page, glossy-cover I’m The Problem CD zine, set to drop on Dec. 19.

If you are like me, you had to Google what the heck a CD zine is. It's a small, self-published, and independently created booklet, often with a low print run, which will in this case come with a CD.

Country Credits reveals that the zine includes interviews with Wallen and a heartfelt opening letter from Tommy Wallen, his dad – along with never-before-seen photos, lyrics from all 37 tracks and I’m The Problem on 2-Disc CD.

Within one of the Wallen snippets, he says that "I don’t really write songs unless Charlie [Handsome] is involved at this point in my career."

Wallen also credits Blake Pendergrass as another guy who’s been added into the fold over the last couple years.

He has even gone so far as to say that Pendergrass is "one the best songwriters in Nashville. I feel fortunate to have those types of guys helping me with the process. Once you figure out what you’re shooting for, you get in a rhythm of writing with those guys, and it really is fun."

You can certainly tell that fun is being had writing, recording and playing back these songs live for thousands of people every time he goes on stage.

Let's just hope Handsome and Pendergrass keep hanging with Wallen as his career continues to set and then break new records all of the time.

