A North Carolina man is now facing assault charges after he was accused of urinating on a family, including an 8-year-old girl, at Morgan Wallen's July 18 show in Baltimore, Md.

Jayson Reed, 33, is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, plus public urination and other related offenses, per NBC affiliate WBALTV. He was arrested in connection with those charges on Wednesday (Aug. 12.)

Reed was arrested in North Carolina, and will be extradited to Maryland.

Morgan Wallen Concertgoer Arrested After He Allegedly Urinated On People

MDTA police responded to a report of a fight at the stadium, and Reed was escorted out of the venue at that time.

According to CBS, Troy Grevelding — a fan who traveled with family from Syracuse, N.Y. to see the show — said that he and his wife "felt something dripping" on their legs. They turned to see a man urinating behind them, he recalls.

"At that point his pants are completely down. He's urinating all over myself...all over my wife," Grevelding continued, adding that his two nieces, who were 8 and 11 years old, were also there. He says that the man urinated on them, too, and that Greveling pushed him in an attempt to make him stop.

"I'm freaking out, and the guy's just telling me, 'It's OK, man. It's OK, brother,'" he recounts.

Why Wasn't the Man Accused Of Urination At a Morgan Wallen Show Arrested Sooner?

Grevelding got into a tense conversation with officers, which he recorded and posted to Facebook, where he wondered why more wasn't done after Reed allegedly urinated on him and his family.

In the video (reshared by the Baltimore Sun), officers told Grevelding, "We cannot take him into custody." Instead, they offered to give Grevelding the man's information, and said he "could be referred to the commissioner."

Per CBS, Grevelding questioned, "I'm supposed to do your job? Am I supposed to go and get witnesses? I'm supposed to go get all these people to go back to a court Monday when we are all from out of town?" (It's not clear if he said this during his conversation with police or in a subsequent interview.)

The outlet also reports that public urination and indecent exposure are both misdemeanor offenses in Maryland.