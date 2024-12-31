Where to Watch Your Favorite Country Stars on TV This New Year’s Eve

As 2024 comes to a close and 2025 takes the stage, people will be gathering to celebrate all across globe. Here in America, many of us will be celebrating with country music!

This year, there will be plenty of opportunities to see your favorite country artists count down to midnight on television. The lineups are stacked with stars from the genre across several channels, with broadcasts from Nashville and New York City.

Keep scrolling to find out where your favorite stars will be performing.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

One of the biggest and most traditional celebrations is Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which takes place in the heart of New York City. Times Square becomes New Year's Eve headquarters as the ball drops on top of the One Times Square building. Prior to the big countdown is a long list of performances from some of the most popular names in music.

This year's lineup includes Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett. Other country artists listed are Dasha, Hardy, Ernest and Megan Moroney among the 23 performances.

Watch it live on ABC at 8PM ET and stream it the next day on Hulu.

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!

Each year, downtown Nashville turns into one massive party celebrating both country music and the start of a new year. 2024 is no different as Music City becomes one huge multi-performance concert experience.

This year's headliners for the Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash are Keith Urban, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown. Others who will be taking the stage are Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert. Fans will also enjoy performances from Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer.

The show starts at 8PM ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

CNN will also be setting up shop in New York City, as Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host another year of their New Year's Eve Live Special.

This year's lineup will include some country influence, as Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton are scheduled to perform for the crowd.