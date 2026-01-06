Keith Urban recently spent some time in Nashville playing for thousands live, and millions around the world, when he performed on Nashville’s Big Bash New Year’s Eve special.

But it was what he did a couple of weeks before the gig that was even more special. On Dec.16, Urban took some time out of his busy schedule to visit the kids at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Urban visited patients and their families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

During the visit, spent time answering questions, taking photos and leading a patient sing-along during an acoustic performance.

While he was there, the "Somebody Like You" singer also donated guitars to the hospital’s music therapy program.

How Did Keith Urban's Visit Help Patients at the Children's Hospital?

At Monroe Carell, and other similar places across America, board-certified therapists use personalized music interventions to provide emotional support, pain and anxiety management, development goal, coping and overall well-being to children and families.

The fact that Urban not only visited the hospital but knew to leave something behind, the guitars for the kids, shows that he is a father first before anything else.

Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, spoke about Urban's donation.

"We are truly grateful to Keith Urban for sharing his time to visit with children and families inside Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell," she said, adding that it wasn't his first time at the facility.

"Keith is a wonderful friend to our hospital with several visits over the years," Rush continued. "His thoughtful and generous gift of guitars to our Music Therapy Program will help us continue using music as added therapy to bring comfort and healing to children during their hospital stay."

