See the Setlist From Opening Night of Riley Green’s Damn Country Music Tour

Riley Green left no crumbs on opening night of his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour.

The trek kicked off at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday (March 27).

Per SetlistFM, it didn't take long for Green to play the tour's namesake — he launched the show with "Damn Country Music." He moved right along into hits like "Different Round Here" and "If It Wasn't for Trucks" before tackling his Thomas Rhett collaboration, "Half of Me," solo.

And while the "There Was This Girl" singer stuck to his catalog for the majority of the show, he did cover a few songs, like Jamey Johnson's "In Color", Merle Haggard's "I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink" and Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy," which he saved for the encore.

Did Riley Green and Ella Langley Sing Together on Tour?

With Ella Langley serving as an opener on the Damn Country Music Tour, fans will be please to know that she does take the stage with Green at one point. The two join forces for their duets "Don't Mind If I Do" and "You Look Like You Love Me," which they sing back to back in a short acoustic set.

Here's Riley Green's 2025 Damn Country Music Tour Setlist

"Damn Country Music"

"Different 'Round Here"

"If It Wasn't for Trucks"

"Damn Good Day to Leave"

"Half of Me"

"In Color" (Jamey Johnson cover)

"Make It Rain"

"Georgia Time"

"Rather Be"

"When She Comes Home Tonight"

"There Was This Girl"

"I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink" (Merle Haggard cover)

"Jesus Saves"

"Hell of a Way to Go"

"Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley

"You Look Like You Love Me" with Ella Langley

"Change My Mind"

"Worst Way"

Encore:

"I Wish Grandpas Never Died"

"Bury Me in Dixie"

"Should've Been a Cowboy" (Toby Keith cover)