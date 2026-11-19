Ella Langley had a record-breaking night at the 2026 CMA Awards, taking home six trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.

The country singer came into Wednesday night's (Nov. 18) ceremony with nine nominations, the most of any artist, and had country music fans watching to see just how many she would win.

By the end of the night, Langley had made history with the most CMA wins by one artist in a single year.

But even with a near-sweep, there was one award that slipped through her fingers.

Read More: All Four of Ella Langley's 2026 CMA Awards Looks - See Pics!

The full story behind that one loss is a little more complicated, though. Langley was nominated twice in two separate categories, meaning she was competing against herself and could only win one trophy in each.

Which CMA Award Did Ella Langley Not Win?

The only category Langley didn't win was Musical Event of the Year, where she and Morgan Wallen were nominated for their collaboration "I Can't Love You Anymore."

The award went to HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw for "McArthur." It was the only category in which Langley had a chance to win but didn't take home the trophy.

Why Was Ella Langley Nominated Twice in Two CMA Categories?

Langley's nine nominations didn't translate to nine separate chances to win. In both Single of the Year and Song of the Year, she was nominated for two different songs: "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her."

Read More: Ella Langley Dominates the 2026 CMA Awards - See the Winners!

Because she was competing against herself, she could only win one trophy in each category. She took home both awards for "Choosin' Texas," which also earned her the CMA for Music Video of the Year.

Her other wins included Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, and the night's biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Ella Langley's 'Loving Life Again'

In total, Langley won six of the seven awards she could have taken home, setting a new record for the most CMA Awards won by one artist in a single year.

Lainey Wilson even brought out a broom during Langley's final acceptance speech, joking that the singer had swept the show.

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By the end of the night, Langley admitted she was "at a loss for words." After a night like that, it's easy to understand why.