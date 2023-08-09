You've heard Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett sing "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" for 20 years, but after watching comedian Dusty Slay dissect the lyrics, you may never hear it the same way again.

Video recorded at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle finds Slay joking on a song he proudly admits he enjoys. The bit is a fan favorite, as Slay points out a few things we take for granted about the narrator, the time of day and Buffett's participation in this classic.

Per Billboard, "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" hit No. 1 20 years ago Wednesday (Aug. 9). It'd become Buffett's first Country Airplay No. 1, and he'd go on to top the charts once more, with Zac Brown Band's "Knee Deep" in 2011.

Slay asks out loud a question you may have wondered listening to the song: Is Buffett really in the bar with the narrator or is he just that drunk?

In March 2022, Slay joined the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast to talk about his career and country music:

Jackson would hit No. 1 four more times in his career before his hold at country radio loosened. These days he's playing a very limited number of shows as he battles a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disorder. There are no dates on his touring calendar, and it's not clear if or when he'll record again.

Buffett had to cancel several shows in 2023 for unspecified health problems, although he did return to the stage in Rhode Island a month ago. Slay continues to tour and share video to social media.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular $8.2 Million 'Hullbilly' Yacht Alan Jackson is selling his lavish yacht for $8.2 million, and fans will recognize the nearly 69-foot, 4-cabin craft, dubbed "Hullbilly," from some of his videos.