Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring From Touring? Everything to Know

Alan Jackson has announced that he has retired from touring at the relatively young age of 66, but there are good reasons for his decision to pull the plug on the live performing part of his career.

Did Alan Jackson Retire From Touring?

Yes. Alan Jackson performed the final date of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour on May 17, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisc., and from the stage, he confirmed reports that it was the last concert of his touring career.

"Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down, and in fact this is my last road show of my career," Jackson told the audience, drawing a huge roar of support.

"Y'all gonna make me tear up out here," he said. "But I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime."

Get our free mobile app

"It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that's in Nashville, Tenn. Music City."

Read More: Here's What We Know About Alan Jackson's Retirement

Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Alan Jackson is retiring because he has been dealing with a chronic health issue for more than ten years, and it's only going to get worse.

The Country Music Hall of Famer revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. It causes nerve damage, mostly in the arms and legs.

As the Mayo Clinic reports, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking difficult.

The country icon's three daughters are all adults now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren, which also factored into his decision.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he said. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

What Do We Know About Alan Jackson's 2026 Farewell Concert in Nashville?

So far, there are few details about Alan Jackson's upcoming "finale" show in Nashville.

What's confirmed is that Jackson is slated to perform a final show in Music City sometime during Summer 2026.

There are no details as to the venue, date or lineup for the show.

If it's anything like other country legends' farewell concerts, it would most likely take place at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, with a multi-generational all-star lineup singing Jackson's songs in tribute to his life and career legacy. Jackson would probably join in on some collaborations and deliver a solo set at the end.

Is Alan Jackson Dying?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it will not shorten Jackson's life. But there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited.

Jackson's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Will Alan Jackson Release More New Music?

He intends to.

Jackson said he was optimistic about releasing new music in the future in an interview with his daughter, Maddie, during an appearance on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he said. (quote via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker