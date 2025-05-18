Alan Jackson confirmed what most fans already suspected during the final stop on his Last Call: One More For the Road Tour in Milwaukee, Wisc. on Saturday night (May 17). He's officially retiring from touring.

From the stage, he addressed the crowd saying that that night marked his last-ever road show.

But he also announced one final big concert, tentatively set for the summer of 2026.

"Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down, and in fact this is my last road show of my career," Jackson said, pausing to acknowledge an extended roar from the crowd.

"Y'all gonna make me tear up out here. But I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime," the singer went on to say. "It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that's in Nashville, Tenn. Music City."

Back when he first announced his 2025 tour, a press release from Jackson's team strongly implied that the Last Call: One More for the Road dates would be his final stretch on the road.

It stated that each show would mark "the last time he'll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

Now 66 years old, Jackson has been dealing with an ongoing health challenge for more than a decade. He revealed in 2021 that he was living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, and make walking difficult.

Jackson has continued to tour and perform despite living with this condition. He previously announced what many assumed would be his final tour dates in 2022, but did not complete the tour due to his health issues.

During Saturday night's show, as he finally made it official that this tour has been his last, Jackson reflected on his four-decade career in country music.

"It's been a long, sweet ride," the singer said from the stage.

"It started 40 years ago this September, my wife and I drove to Nashville in an old U-Haul trailer and chased this dream," he continued. "It's been a crazy ride. I lived the American dream for sure, and I'm so blessed and thank y'all all so much for your support for the music."