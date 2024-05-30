Is Alan Jackson Retiring in 2025? Here’s Everything We Know

Alan Jackson has announced what could be the dates for a farewell tour, but it's not entirely clear if his 2025 concert dates will mark his actual exit from the live stage.

Is Alan Jackson really retiring from touring in 2025? We don't really quite know — and it's not clear if even he does.

Did Alan Jackson Announce a Farewell Tour?

Jackson revealed new tour dates for 2024 and 2025 in May of 2024. with the final date set to take place in May of 2025.

A carefully worded press release stopped short of calling the road trek a "farewell tour," but Jackson named it the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, and the press release stated that each show would mark "the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

"The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour serves as just that — one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs — music that’s been the soundtrack of their lives — in concert," the press release continued.

See Alan Jackson's 2025 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour Dates

Jan. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 7 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

April 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Will Alan Jackson Ever Tour Again?

That remains unclear. The press release announcing the shows left that question hanging, calling it an "initial list" of possible dates. Will there be more? We really don't know.

Why Would Alan Jackson Retire?

Alan Jackson has been dealing with an ongoing health challenge for more than a decade.

The country icon revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, and make walking difficult.

Jackson also cited family concerns as a reason to step away from the live stage; his daughters are all grown now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

Jackson previously announced what many assumed would be his final tour dates in 2022, but did not complete the tour due to his health issues.

Is Alan Jackson Dying?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it does not decrease life expectancy, according to the Mayo Clinic. But there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited. Jackson's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with the illness.

Will Alan Jackson Ever Release More New Music?

The Country Music Hall of Famer shared his optimism about new music with his daughter Mattie on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he said about recording new music (quotes via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

