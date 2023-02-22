Alan Jackson is an undisputed country legend who has been making music for nearly 35 years, and he says he's not closing up shop quite yet.

In a recent interview with his daughter Mattie Jackson on her podcast In-Joy Life, he shared his desire to continue releasing music into the future.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," Jackson says of recording new music (quotes via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

Jackson looked as if he was narrowing in on retirement upon announcement of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which ran throughout 2022, but he clarifies that even if touring slows down for him, he'll always be interested in the "challenge" of creating new music.

"It's like, you can be a singer and go out and tour, but it's kind of like you're just doing the same thing over and over," he notes. "When you make an album, or especially when you write a lot of the songs, that's creating something. It's a challenge, so it keeps you interested a little more. If I didn't write, I think I would've gotten bored just singing a long time ago."

The most recent body of work shared by Jackson was his 21-track album Where Have You Gone, released in May 2021. Later that fall, the singer announced that he had been suffering from a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for a number of years, and it was beginning to affect his mobility and balance.

Jackson was forced to postpone the final shows of his Last Call Tour in fall 2022 due to complications from the disease.

The country legend hasn't shared any firm plans for releasing new music, but lately, he's been enjoying time with his first grandchild, Jackson, who was born to his middle daughter Ali and her husband Sam in December. The star says his grandson brings him joy and is "overshadowing" all other events in his life right now.

