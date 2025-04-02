Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Date Is Coming Up: Here’s What to Expect

Alan Jackson is set to play the final show of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in May, and fans can look forward to an evening of hits that spans his entire four-decade career.

Did Alan Jackson Announce a Farewell Tour?

Jackson rolled out new live dates for 2024 and 2025 in May of 2024. with the final date set for May of 2025.

A press release stopped short of calling the road show a "farewell tour," but Jackson named it the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, and the announcement stated that each gig would mark "the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

"The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour serves as just that — one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs — music that’s been the soundtrack of their lives — in concert," the press release stated.

See Alan Jackson's 2025 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour Dates

Jackson kicked off the 2025 leg of his Last Call Tour on Jan. 18 in Oklahoma. So far in 2025, he's played three shows:

Jan. 18 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 15 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 7 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

That leaves just two more dates on Jackson's official tour calendar in 2025:

April 26 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

May 17 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

As it currently stands, the last show of Jackson's final tour is set to take place on May 17 in Milwaukee. It's the final live show he has on the books.

What Songs Can Fans Expect at Alan Jackson's Final Show?

According to Setlist.FM, the setlist for Jackson's 2025 shows has remained fairly consistent since opening night, with the order of the songs changing slightly.

Fans can expect the following songs at Alan Jackson's final show:

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More For the Road Tour 2025 Setlist:

1. "Gone Country"

2. "I Don't Even Know Your Name"

3. "Livin' on Love"

4. "Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran Cover)

5. "The Blues Man" (Hank Williams, Jr. Cover)

6. "Who's Cheatin' Who" (Charly McClain Cover)

7. "Here in the Real World"

8. "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow"

9. "Wanted"

10. "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma (Snippet) (David Frizzell and Shelly West Cover)

11. "I'd Love You All Over Again"

12. "The Older I Get"

13. "Little Bitty"

14. "Country Boy"

15. "Good Time"

16. "Drive (For Daddy Gene)"

17. "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)"

18. "Don't Rock the Jukebox"

19. "Remember When"

20. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"

21. "Chattahoochee"

22. "Where I Come From"

23. "Mercury Blues"

Will Alan Jackson Ever Perform Again?

The press release announcing the 2024 and 2025 shows left that question hanging, calling it an "initial list" of possible dates. Jackson has announced no further plans in public so far.

However, it would be unusual for a star as big as Jackson to wrap his career in a city like Milwaukee, so it seems more likely that the Hall of Famer will eventually announce a high-profile show in Nashville as a final farewell to his fans.

Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Alan Jackson has been dealing with an ongoing health issue for more than a decade.

The country icon revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, and make walking difficult.

Jackson also cited family concerns as a reason to step away from the live stage; his daughters are all grown now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

Jackson previously announced what many assumed would be his final tour dates in 2022, but did not complete the tour due to his health issues.

Is Alan Jackson Dying?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it does not decrease life expectancy, according to the Mayo Clinic. But there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited. Jackson's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Will Alan Jackson Ever Release More New Music?

The Country Music Hall of Famer shared his optimism about new music with his daughter Mattie during an interview on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he said (quote via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

