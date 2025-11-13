Bobby Bones Returns &#8216;Dancing With the Stars&#8217; Trophy After Tom Bergeron Dig

Eric McCandless, Disney Via Getty Images

Bobby Bones says he sent the mirror ball trophy he got for winning Dancing With the Stars back to ABC after seeing what former host Tom Bergeron said about him.

  • Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess won Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars in 2018.
  • Tom Bergeron was host of the show at the time.
  • A 20th anniversary special finds various participants reflecting on the show's history.

Bergeron was asked to return to DWTS for a 20th anniversary episode, and to promote the appearance, he gave a few interviews. Parade asked him about shocking eliminations, and he steered the conversation to Bones.

"Bobby Bones was the first time ... it was like, ‘Ouch.’ No disrespect to Bobby. He would probably say the same thing," the 70-year-old said.

He'd later apologize (see below) but the damage was done. Bones admitted to being hurt by these remarks, which are just the latest public and private criticisms of his performance.

"I didn't even want to be on the show," he begins, explaining how it was suggested to him to promote a different ABC show.

"Am I supposed to not show up and work hard?" he asks. "It's crazy the amount of hate I get."

"I feel like a sixth grader and all the ninth-grade dancing kids are shoving me in lockers."

Reactions to Bones' post on TikTok were remarkably hard on Bones.

While some people understood his hurt feelings, many reminded Bones that Bergeron was speaking truth. Others suggested he was being too sensitive, and a few people expressed their own shock that he won.

Bones' mind is made up on the matter, however.

"So, I sent the trophy back," he shared. "They don't want me to be a part of the show obviously, so I don't want to be somewhere that doesn't want me to be there."

A few days earlier Bones revealed that he had actually planned on taking part in the 20th anniversary festivities, but ankle surgery kept him away. He's actually spent quite a bit of time re-watching his old performances.

Instagram.com/TomBergeron
