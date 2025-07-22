A Miracle in Motion: Derek Hough + Hayley Erbert Expecting First Child Together After Journey of Healing

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are going to be parents!

On Monday (July 22), the couple announced they're expecting their first child in a stunning video posted to Instagram.

The golden-lit clip shows the Dancing With the Stars judge and Hayley walking hand-in-hand toward a sunrise, her baby bump front and center as violin and piano music plays softly in the background. The visuals are straight out of a fairytale.

“We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” the expecting parents captioned the heartfelt post.

“Looks like we have a little dancer on the way!” the official Dancing With the Stars account gushed in the comments.

Earlier this year, Derek’s sister Julianne Hough nearly spilled the beans after hinting she was gearing up to become an aunt.

A Joyful Surprise After Hayley’s Health Scare

The pregnancy comes after a difficult chapter for the couple, who tied the knot in August 2023 after eight years of dating.

Just months into married life, tragedy struck during their Symphony of Dance tour.

While performing in Washington, D.C., Hayley — a So You Think You Can Dance alum — became “disoriented” mid-show and was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors discovered a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel, and she underwent emergency brain surgery.

“She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Derek shared at the time. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Hayley later underwent a second procedure — a cranioplasty — to reconstruct her skull.

In True Dancer Fashion, She Fought Her Way Back

In April 2024, just four months after surgery, Hayley was medically cleared to return to the stage.

While she’s kept the details of her recovery mostly private, the couple leaned on each other throughout.

Now, with a baby on the way, their story of struggle is transforming into one of sweetness and joy.

A New Chapter Begins

Derek and Hayley haven’t revealed a due date, but their glowing announcement suggests they’re soaking in every moment of this new season.

Their journey to parenthood is a testament to love’s strength — and how sometimes, life’s hardest moments make way for its most beautiful beginnings.