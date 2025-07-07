Julianne Hough’s Post-Divorce Dating Rule? Don’t Cross This Line

Julianne Hough has one major dating dealbreaker, and it barks.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host is thriving post-divorce, but if you're hoping to win her heart, you'd better be ready to share it ... with her dog.

Hough recently opened up about dating, healing and the surprising non-negotiable that’s already ended at least one first date.

"I think I have faith in general that I'm the person my person is also waiting for, you know?" Hough tells People. "If I'm ready for that next chapter of my life, it's because I'm in a really good place."

READ MORE: 9 Country Stars Who Married or Dated Pro Athletes

Hough, who identifies as “not straight,” says she’s focused on what makes her happy — with her pup Sunny by her side.

"Me and my Sunny girl, we are happy, we are thriving, and creating space for whatever comes next," she says.

But that space? It’s not open to people who don’t love dogs.

"I'm not going to lie, I went on a date once and they said they didn't like dogs, and I was like, ‘The date is over.’"

"They even went one step further and were like, ‘I mean, I guess I could like a dog if it was like a cat.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, stop the car!’” the Safe Haven star recalls.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Was ‘Nervous’ Before Her First Date With a Woman

Hough’s fur baby isn’t the only star in her life right now. In addition to co-hosting DWTS with Alfonso Ribeiro, she’s making her big-screen return in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming film The Bride.

"I haven't done a movie in a very long time," she says. "To be a part of this cast and to work with Maggie ... after not having that be my focus for a long time was a beautiful experience and foray back into the world of acting and filmmaking."

Hough was previously married to former NHL player Brooks Laich. The former flames tied the knot in 2017, separated in 2020, and finalized their divorce in 2022.